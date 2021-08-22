Crash leaves truck hanging on a line

A single vehicle accident, taking place approximately 5 a.m. Friday, resulted in a work truck resting on lines from a utility pole running to the ground. The accident took place in front of VCare Pharmacy, located at 1729 S. Jackson in Jacksonville.

The unnamed driver of the pickup was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Jacksonville Police Capt. Steven Markasky.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The accident is under investigation.