COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has announced it will require all students, staff and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine by October. “With the rising prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant fueling a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Ohio State is focused on enhancing the health and safety of our community,” Ohio State said in an announcement. “The deadline for all Ohio State students, faculty and staff to have at least a first dose is Friday, October 15, 2021. For people receiving a two-dose vaccine, the second dose must be received by November 15, 2021.”