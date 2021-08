A local group is taking action to help mitigate Huron River flooding that is affecting many Hamburg Township residents. Residents Working Against Huron River Flooding formed in 2020. Amber Bismack is one of the group’s cofounders who, after flooding over the last week caused many to have to leave their homes, said they want to provide more support to the community. Her area on Ore Lake has flooded 9 times over the past 5 years. Right now, the only monitoring gauge for flooding is on the Hamburg Road bridge. Bismack, who has a Ph.D. in Science Education, said that by the time flood levels begin to register there, the residents that live upstream have already been hit. She said the challenge is that they need gauges in multiple locations. Several creeks in the area flow into Ore Lake, which flows into the Huron.