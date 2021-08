Kamara and the Saints are now scheduled to face the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in their preseason finale, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The game has been moved up seven hours to avoid a possible hurricane headed toward New Orleans. Kamara didn't play in the first two preseason games and isn't likely to play in the third, but he seems to have enjoyed a healthy summer while operating as the centerpiece of an offense that won't have WR Michael Thomas (ankle) for the early part of the season. Kamara should see plenty of targets from Jameis Winston, who coach Sean Payton has named as his starter for the Sept. 12 opener against Green Bay.