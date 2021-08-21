Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Pitching Comparison

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 7 days ago

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below. St. LouisWainwright(R)2:15p11-73.2614-102-015.00.60. TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interleague#American League#Houstonvaldez#National League#Pitcherstimew Lerarecw#Vs Opp Pitcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani is 4-0 in five...
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 Thursday. José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 20 Pitching Waiver Wire: A Couple Royals To Consider

Severino is set to make another rehab start on Friday, August 13th. If all goes swimmingly, it’s not entirely out of the question that he is activated after this start. One way or another, we’re not far away from seeing him suit up in pinstripes again. Severino, who is just 27 years old, has a 3.46 ERA in 530 career innings with 589 strikeouts and 150 walks. Ideally, Severino might be full-systems-go by the time the Yankees hit a stretch that goes Baltimore, Toronto, The Mets, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Texas starting on September 3rd. If you’ve got the roster flexibility, take the flyer!
MLBRoyals Review

The state of Royals’ pitching development

The Royals have had an outstanding season in the minor leagues with their hitting development. They have seen MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto bounce back with great seasons going from nearly forgotten to Top 100 prospects. Some off-the-radar players have put up big seasons with Emmanuel Rivera, Michael Massey, and Vince Pasquantino standing out among those, while some others are turning things on late in the season. The hitting development staff has garnered plenty of praise from the Royals blogosphere and beat writing staff with the bats doing so well publications like Baseball America are recognizing the players as a top five system. That’s outstanding for the organization’s future, but wasn’t this supposed to be the year of the pitcher?
MLBwsau.com

Brewer Pitching Sparkles In Win

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers pitching did the job again on Sunday in a 2-1 over the Pirates at PNC Park. The Brewers took two of three over the weekend and remain 8 game up on the Reds. Christian Yelich had two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee.
MLBMLB

'Focus' for Bieber is on pitching this season

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s the middle of August and Shane Bieber is in the early stages of getting himself back on the rubber. As the regular season continues to inch closer to its end, is there a point to get the Indians ace back into game action? If you ask Bieber, that answer is, “Yes.”
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/21): Bubic pitches Royals over Cubs, Cardinals drop another to Pirates

(KMAland) -- Kris Bubic chased a no-hitter in a Royals win over the Cubs, and St. Louis lost to the Pirates for a second straight night on Saturday in MLB action. Kansas City Royals (54-68): Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh, and the Royals beat the Cubs for a second straight day, 4-2. Bubic had nine strikeouts and allowed zero hits through six when the game was delayed despite no rain. He would allow two runs in the seventh, but Domingo Tapia, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow combined on 2 2/3 hitless innings of relief. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez had three hits each, and Andrew Benintendi added a pair of hits for the Royals offense.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

When will Trevor Bauer be back to pitch in MLB?

Trevor Bauer received a legal victory on Thursday, and that has some wondering when the pitcher will make a return to MLB. Bauer is being investigated by both the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department and MLB for a possible assault of a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year (in April and May). There is no update yet on the status of either investigation. However, there was an update Thursday on the restraining order portion of the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy