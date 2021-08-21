PHOTOS: Nichols, in-state Vols targets square off in season opener

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Not long after projecting a lineup for a new Big 12 on Friday at GoPowercat, it was reported that BYU is now surging toward the top of the list for an early addition to the conference with Texas and Oklahoma soon departing. As Fitz explains, it makes a lot of sense considering BYU is an independent in football and can make this move sooner rather than later, but bringing the Cougars in as full members also comes with a few complications, including how the geography of the new conference may impact Kansas State.