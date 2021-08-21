Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

PHOTOS: Nichols, in-state Vols targets square off in season opener

By Ryan Callahan
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star Tennessee offensive line commitment Addison Nichols and his team from Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., opened their season Friday night at Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy, and GoVols247 was on hand to see the Mustangs play host to the Spartans. Nichols, a Top247 prospect, announced his commitment to the Vols on Aug. 2 and remains the highest-ranked player in their 2022 class.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Lipscomb Academy#American Football#Mustangs#Spartans#Gac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLB247Sports

Vanderbilt lands commitment from 3-star ATH Jayden McGowan

Looking to add more speed on offense, Vanderbilt continues to load up at the skill positions in its 2022 class. The Commodores landed a commitment from 3-star athlete Jayden McGowan on Saturday, adding another versatile player to the class as either the third running back alongside Maurice Edwards and Chase Gillespie or the second receiver alongside KD Hutchinson. McGowan is listed as a wide receiver by 247Sports' experts but impressed Vanderbilt's coaching staff during an in-person workout this summer that included tailback drills — he could play slot receiver and running back on West End but projects to begin his career in the slot.
College Sports247Sports

Connor Choate named the new 12th Man for Texas A&M football

Deep snapper Connor Choate began his college career at Memphis. But, it did not take him long to make his way to Texas A&M. And now, the junior has been named the new 12th Man by the Aggie football team. The official announcement was made late Saturday morning after head coach Jimbo Fisher had informed the team earlier in the day.
NBA247Sports

Kentucky makes the cut for top-ranked wing Chris Livingston

Kentucky has made the cut for Akron (Ohio) Buchtel top-ranked wing and top-5 prospect Chris Livingston. Livingston (6-6, 200), who is the No. 1 small forward and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the industry average 247Sports Composite rankings, listed a top four of Georgetown, Kentucky, Memphis, and Tennessee State Saturday. He is also said to be still considering the G League.
Fresno, CA247Sports

Fresno State shuts out UConn in 45-0 win

The Fresno State Bulldogs opened the season Saturday with a 45-0 shutout win over the visiting UConn Huskies. The Bulldogs used a breakout second quarter of 24 points to pull away. Fresno State's returning high-powered offense struggled to get going early against the Huskies. The Bulldogs managed less than 35...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Fresno State WR Jalen Cropper embarrasses UConn defense on 86-yard TD

The first half of the season-opener between Connecticut and Fresno State was not without several talking points. And that included an 86-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs late in the first half in which the Huskies' tackling was anything but up to par. While Fresno State Jalen Cropper was the star...
Soccer247Sports

Texas A&M soccer tops No. 9 Clemson at Ellis Field, 3-1

The Texas A&M soccer team had the toughest season-opening slate of any team in the nation. The Aggies opened at No. 1 Florida State and saw the Seminoles score in the 89th minute to win, 1-0. A&M then traveled to face No. 8 TCU and fell, 2-1. However, on Saturday...
College Sports247Sports

10 bold predictions for East Carolina’s football season

It's game week for East Carolina's football team, and what better way to ring in the new season than by making some bold predictions? East Carolina's football program seems poised to take a full step forward in the third year of the Mike Houston era, but they have to go out and perform up to their expectations in order to do so. What awaits the Pirates is a challenging schedule, including three difficult non-conference games to begin the slate against Appalachian State, South Carolina and Marshall before diving into league play.
NFL247Sports

Conference realignment: Aaron Taylor says direction of college football feels 'cataclysmic' for small schools

From the SEC expansion to the new "Alliance" that has formed between the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, plenty has changed within the landscape of college football since the closing weeks of July. Of course, with every round of conference and realignment and such comes winners and losers, and one analyst has rather significant concerns for those who are not being included at the sport's highest ranks.
Football247Sports

PHOTOS: Five-Star QB Dante Moore, a Top Notre Dame Target in 2023

Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore is a 6-2, 195-pounder from the class of 2023. The No. 16 overall player in America and No. 3 quarterback nationally per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Moore has offers from all over the country. 30-plus schools have already made it clear that they want him including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others.
Football247Sports

Player capsule: Will Shaffer

The local product was a standout on special teams last season and is in line for backup reps as a rotational linebacker. Here is what you can expect from him when he's on the field.
Kansas State247Sports

Daily Delivery: It looks as if BYU is getting strong consideration as a Big 12 addition

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Not long after projecting a lineup for a new Big 12 on Friday at GoPowercat, it was reported that BYU is now surging toward the top of the list for an early addition to the conference with Texas and Oklahoma soon departing. As Fitz explains, it makes a lot of sense considering BYU is an independent in football and can make this move sooner rather than later, but bringing the Cougars in as full members also comes with a few complications, including how the geography of the new conference may impact Kansas State.
Alabama State247Sports

Photos from Alabama's 22nd football practice of the preseason

A week away from its season opener, the Alabama football team practiced inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The Crimson Tide spent the two-hour workout in shells on Saturday. The workout was the 22nd practice in a series of 27 for the Crimson Tide, and seven days before the team...
West Jordan, UT247Sports

Texas A&M walkon defensive back Alex Zettler placed on scholarship

Texas A&M walk on defensive back Alex Zettler was placed on scholarship per a tweet from his father, Brian Zettler. Zettler is in his fourth year in the program, earning the Defensive Scout Team Player Award at the annual team banquet after the 2019 season and redshirting in 2018. Per 12thman.com., Zettler attended Brighton High School in West Jordan, Utah where he was named Team MVP in 2017, was a two time All-Region selection, and was named the Best of State Male Athlete of the Year (Utah) in 2018. In addition, he was a two-time All-Region selection in baseball.
College Sports247Sports

Conference realignment: Rick Neuheisel says Big 12 'has to expand,' lists schools league should target

What the future holds for the Big 12 Conference is anything but clear after news broke earlier in the summer that Oklahoma and Texas plan to leave the league for the SEC once their media rights deals with the conference are up in Summer 2025. Though rumors had been swirling about the remaining eight teams looking for other homes across the country, much of those were silenced when the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced an alliance to counter the SEC's growing influence, now leaving the Big 12 with few remaining options other than potential expansion if it looks to retain its status as a power conference.
Kansas State247Sports

'I'm a playmaker': Ra'Mello Dotson eager to show growth as Kansas DB

Ra'Mello Dotson was excited when he saw the results. He had officially joined Kansas football's 40-inch club — the group of players with a vertical over, well, 40 inches — but his reaction didn't exactly show it. Working with new strength coach Matt Gildersleeve, Dotson, a redshirt-freshman, noticed he was...
Texas State247Sports

Texas football: Hudson Card set to start at QB for Longhorns in Week 1

Hudson Card will serve as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback when the team opens its 2021 season against Louisiana, sources informed Chip Brown of Horns247 on Saturday. Card had been in a battle with Casey Thompson for the job throughout the offseason after multiyear starter Sam Ehlinger left for the NFL after the 2020 season.
College Sports247Sports

Fresno State vs UConn: BarkBoard Game Thread

The Fresno State Bulldogs' season-opener versus UConn is underway! Join the BarkBoard Game Thread for live discussion with the Red Wave on the message boards and live updates from the BarkBoard staff. GAME DETAILS. Weather. Temperatures at Fresno State are forecasted to go from pleasant tailgating to triple-digit heat by...
Hawaii State247Sports

WATCH: UCLA D-lineman makes one-handed interception vs. Hawaii

College football is finally back, and Saturday afternoon's West Coast game between UCLA and Hawaii in Los Angeles figured to provide one of the more interesting matchups of the so-called "Week 0" slate. UCLA appears to be trending upward under coach Chip Kelly, while the Rainbow Warriors are a solid Mountain West team that projected to keep the game competitive even on the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy