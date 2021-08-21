PHOTOS: Nichols, in-state Vols targets square off in season opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star Tennessee offensive line commitment Addison Nichols and his team from Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., opened their season Friday night at Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy, and GoVols247 was on hand to see the Mustangs play host to the Spartans. Nichols, a Top247 prospect, announced his commitment to the Vols on Aug. 2 and remains the highest-ranked player in their 2022 class.247sports.com
