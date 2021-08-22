Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC Homecoming Concert Evacuated Due To Hurricane Henri

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s Homecoming Concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park tonight was cut short due to lightning and severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri’s arrival tomorrow. The event was halted and evacuated in the middle of Barry Manilow’s set, with attendees told to leave and seek shelter immediately. Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Journey, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Earth Wind & Fire, and Polo G also performed; Paul Simon, Patti Smith & Bruce Springsteen, the Killers, Elvis Costello, and others were set to play later tonight.

