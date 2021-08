Walker battled through six-inning, allowing four runs, and struck out four batters. His velocity was great as he hit 97 mph on multiple occasions but ran into trouble navigating the elite Dodgers lineup. Will Smith continued to torture the Mets as his second-inning double set up a second and third situation with no one out. Smith and Seager both ended up scoring on a ground out to get an early 2-0 lead. In the fifth, familiar faces Billy McKinney and Trea Turner took care of the final two runs. McKinney doubled to the left-center gap, and Turner’s seeing-eye single snuck by a shifted Jeff McNeil.