The building hosts bridge, bingo, photography and other activities after long hiatus The Wilsonville Community Center, which was closed for 17 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, is back. The center reopened this month and has brought back much of its pre-pandemic programming, though the popular lunches haven't returned. The venue some call a senior center now offers various clubs, game nights and seminars to the public. Masks are required indoors. "I think what we found through this whole pandemic is that people not being able to socialize has had a major impact," said Brian Stevenson, Parks & Recreation...