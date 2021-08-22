Cancel
Economy

For the 7th Time, Neighborhood Loans Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 831 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 591%

 7 days ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Neighborhood Loans is No. 831 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

