Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Aledmys Díaz receives rest day Saturday against Mariners

By Chandler Rome, San Antonio Express-News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 21—Aledmys Díaz took a deserved day off on Saturday against the Mariners after starting 21 straight games since returning from the injured list. Díaz returned from a fractured left hand on July 27 and stabilized third base in Alex Bregman's absence. He's slashed .337/.366/.551 and struck 11 extra-base hits in 93 plate appearances since the injury, buoying an otherwise inconsistent lineup.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Astros#Injured List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBpapercitymag.com

Astros Stars and Their Wives Turn Out in Force to Support Ex-Teammate Joe Smith and Allie LaForce’s Foundation

Allie LaForce & Joe Smith, Lesa & Wade LaForce at the HelpCureHD fundraiser at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond) Former Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith may have been traded to the Seattle Mariners in late July, but his ex-teammates turned out in force this week to support Smith and his wife, Allie LaForce of TNT Sports, in their fundraising effort to find a cure for Huntington’s disease. Even team owner Jim Crane joined the dinner throng at Union Station at Minute Maid Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Bring Back Marwin Gonzalez On MiLB Deal

Astros Add Veteran Infielder Who You Might Remember. The Astros have been without Alex Bregman for about half of the 2021 season, only playing 60 of 127 games. Normally that is okay because they have Aledmys Diaz, but he’s only played in 59 games this year. The Astros had to rely on Abraham Toro (before he was traded), Robel Garcia, and recently Jacob Wilson. Toro held his own, which allowed the Astros to maximize his trade value to get Kendall Graveman. While Bregman and Diaz are currently both healthy and playing, there are concerns about whether either one hits the IL again down the stretch.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Altuve (fatigue) joining Astros' bench Friday

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (fatigue) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve has been a bit fatigued and he felt today was a good opportunity for a breather. Aledmys Diaz is covering second base for Altuve and Michael Brantley is back in the lineup to play left field and bat leadoff.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels look to avoid sweep against Astros

Shoehei Ohtani has been making history all season. He has struck out batters with 100 mph pitches. Now he has a chance to etch his name in the Angels record books. After a solo shot in the first inning off of Houston’s Luis Garcia, he tied the franchise’s record for most home runs by a left-hand hitter in a single season.
MLBOCRegister

Angels start strong, stumble late against Astros

ANAHEIM – History will remember Shohei Ohtani’s 2021 season fondly, while little else figures to be viewed in the same regard for the Los Angeles Angels, who were upended by the Houston Astros once more, falling 8-2 on Saturday. While things started fast, they fizzled even quicker as the Angels...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Astros on Saturday night

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will start behind the plate after Martin Maldonado was rested against their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Jaime Barria, our models project Castro to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Seattle Mariners at Astros

When/where: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 3:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games, 740 AM on Friday. Pitchers: Friday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.82); Saturday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.74) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.42); Sunday, RHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.16) vs. LHP Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.10).
MLBABC13 Houston

Díaz hit in 10th propels Astros to 6-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- - Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting seventh for Royals against Astros

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting seventh and playing first base after being held out of the previous lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting to designated hitter in place of an idle Hanser Alberto and batting cleanup.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

While there is still about a month and a half left on the schedule, this series will be about as big as one can expect in mid-August. A series sweep on either end has the chance to put the Mariners right in the thick of the division race or push them right out of it. Even a series win would go a long way in raising the fortunes of this young team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy