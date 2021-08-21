Astros' Aledmys Díaz receives rest day Saturday against Mariners
Aug. 21—Aledmys Díaz took a deserved day off on Saturday against the Mariners after starting 21 straight games since returning from the injured list. Díaz returned from a fractured left hand on July 27 and stabilized third base in Alex Bregman's absence. He's slashed .337/.366/.551 and struck 11 extra-base hits in 93 plate appearances since the injury, buoying an otherwise inconsistent lineup.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0