Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife, Jacqueline, Hospitalized In Chicago With COVID-19

By Associated Press
WBEZ
WBEZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

