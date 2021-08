It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around we talk about an NFC team that the Steelers meet every year to wrap up the preseason in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. This week, Mike and Geoff discuss the Carolina Panthers. Who is fighting for a job in the Queen City and who will be on the field for the Men of Steel? These questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts.