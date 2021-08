Three families are mourning the tragic loss of their teen girls who were killed in an interstate accident in South Carolina recently. The driver was going the wrong way. 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster did not survive. The young ladies were members of HSE and the Fishers community. Jack’s Donuts announced they will donate 100% of their sales today (August 17th) to the victims families. Jack’s posted on social media: “I had the pleasure to personally know Bri Foster & she was an amazing young lady as I’ve heard the same about Elle & Belle. These ladies’ lives were taken way too soon. Prayers to the families & friends of everyone involved!” Again, this is only at the donut shop’s Fishers store, located at 13578 E 131st St, Fishers, IN 46037.