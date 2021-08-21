Cancel
Sunderland teenager appears in court charged with rape and assault

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “A 17-year-old man has now been charged following a report of a rape and an assault near University Metro Station in Sunderland yesterday (Friday). “The 17-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates today charged...

