Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Potential starters emerge at key positions in final open practice before season

By Anthony Edwards The Daily
The Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popcorn was popping, cameras were flashing, fans were cheering, and the pads were popping. Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium the Washington football team held its final open practice before the season kicks off in two weeks. For sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Friday’s team dinner, night in the hotel, and bus ride to the stadium made Saturday’s scrimmage feel every bit as real as any other game.

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Williams
Person
Anthony Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ja Lynn Polk#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
Related
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Defensive preview: Domination looks to continue with first-year coordinator Bob Gregory

Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake takes pride in having a strong defense year in and year out, and this season will be no exception. Although the Huskies return a number of starters from last year, veteran leadership may be lacking in the locker room, with only three projected starters having more than 10 career starts. In total, Washington’s projected starting defense has 94 starts, but 32 of those come from one man: junior transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia likely to miss two starters in season opener against Clemson

According to The Athletic, Georgia will likely be without tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith in the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina after both players suffered foot injuries in Tuesday’s practice. Washington finished last season with 166 receiving yards and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...
Thomasville, NCHigh Point Enterprise

Bulldogs clear final preseason hurdle before opener

HIGH POINT — With just two days remaining before Thomasville regular-season football makes its return to Cushwa Stadium, the Bulldogs are keyed in on self-improvement after a recent scrimmage revealed a need for recalibration. THS coach Kevin Gillespie believes his team has the potential to improve upon the 3-3 showing...
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
NFLnumberfire.com

Aaron Rodgers not looking for a "farewell tour" in potential final season with Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't interested in a farewell tour in his potential final season with the team. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers said "I don't want a farewell tour. I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it." It sounds like the defending NFL MVP is ready to get back to business as usual in Green Bay and not let the narrative from this summer have any impact on the 2021 season. The Packers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sunday, September 12th.
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

Fall sports season begins with opening practices

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County teams wasted little time getting the 2021-22 sports season underway. The local fall season began Monday, the first day teams were eligible to hold practices under Maine Principals’ Association rules. Some teams took the field as early as Monday morning with one squad beginning activities at the earliest possible second.
Tennessee StateNewport Plain Talk

Tennessee football to unveil statues of four trailblazers before season opener

The historic accomplishments of four Tennessee football trailblazers will be immortalized in the shadows of Neyland Stadium next month. Bronze statues of former Vols Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway and Tee Martin are set to be unveiled outside of Gate 21 just hours ahead of Tennessee’s 2021 season opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 and will coincide with Neyland Stadium’s centennial celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy