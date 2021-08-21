Potential starters emerge at key positions in final open practice before season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't interested in a farewell tour in his potential final season with the team. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers said "I don't want a farewell tour. I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it." It sounds like the defending NFL MVP is ready to get back to business as usual in Green Bay and not let the narrative from this summer have any impact on the 2021 season. The Packers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sunday, September 12th.