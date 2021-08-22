Jets HC Robert Saleh addresses Carl Lawson’s season-ending injury
Defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Thursday’s joint training camp practice with Green Bay. Saturday marked game one — preseason or regular season — following Carl Lawson‘s devastating injury during Thursday’s joint training camp practice with the Packers. The Jets defensive end, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the team in March, tore his Achilles. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2021 season.elitesportsny.com
