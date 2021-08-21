Cancel
Taylor Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout Mariners 15-1

By The Associated Press
MyNorthwest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s powerful offense got a boost with a breakout game from rookie Taylor Jones, helping the Astros to another rout of the Seattle Mariners. Jones, a Seattle-area native who went to Kentwood High School and Gonzaga University, had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Astros beat Seattle 15-1 on Saturday.

