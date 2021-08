Several days before arguably the most anticipated game in recent North Carolina football memory, head coach Mack Brown was already forced to don his thinking cap. It was August 2019, and after an offseason dominated by questions of who the team should start at quarterback against South Carolina in the opener, Brown finally made up his mind. The Hall of Fame coach decided to hand over the reins to first-year Sam Howell – not only to launch deep fades across the field, but also to become the face of an upstart program that won only five games in the previous two seasons.