Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

50+ Funny Feline Memes for Crazy Cat People

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One's thirties are an undeniably formative time in an American's life. Twenties are the decade of clumsiness and learning from repeated mistakes, whereas most have probably figured themselves out and settled into a solid life trajectory by forty. The thirties, however, are like a fractured timeline of possibility. Will you get married? Have kids? Will you pursue a completely new career path? Will you go on a year-long backpacking trip through the Appalachian mountains? Will you sit around and do absolutely nothing until one day you're suddenly thirty-nine years old? Fewer and fewer millennials in their thirties are choosing the sort of life their parents had—the nuclear family living comfortably in some suburban town, future secured by a solid 401(k) plan. To be fair, this sort of life isn't quite as accessible as it used to be, and so the thirty-somethings of today have found clever ways to craft their own comfortable domestic lives, ones full of occasional roommates, houseplants and cats.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat People#Old Cat#Feline#Like A Cat#American#Sloth Admin Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Food-Obsessed Cat Has Taught Himself To Open Containers With His Teeth | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Food-obsessed cat has taught himself to open containers with his teeth — wait for his reaction when he finds out his parents have baby-proofed the crockpot 😹🥰. To learn more about Trekkie's story, you can go to his TikTok: http://thedo.do/trekkiethegreat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
AnimalsGwinnett Daily Post

Guy Teaches His Cat To Talk...😹 | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This guy teaches his cat to talk...and then his cat does the funniest thing ever. Keep up with Cooter and Mason on TikTok: https://thedo.do/maseplace. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or...
Petspetpress.net

50+ Unique Jazz Cat Names For Your Cute Feline Friend

Have you ever thought about what type of cat name best suits your feline friend?. Do you want to give them a unique, cute or funny name that will make people laugh or do they deserve an elegant yet powerful moniker that sounds like royalty? If so, then this blog post is for you.
PetsFranklin News Post

Feline Friday

Mick isn’t sure about the world around her just yet. She needs some reassurance that humans are inherently good and have her best interests at heart. Mick is a pretty, dilute gray tabby girl. She loves toys, including balls that jingle and feathers to chase. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She might like to be adopted with a kitten friend to help boost her confidence.
PetsOne Green Planet

Cat Guides Feline Friend Who Can’t See

Sioux City Animal Rescue and Adoption recently took two cats that they believe to be someone’s lost pets to the animal shelter. One very unique detail about this pair is that one of the cats has no eyes, as reported by Fox2. Source Fox2. This pair of cats is extremely...
Home & Gardenprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

My big old house is pretty much a mess. We bought it "as is" with the plan to completely renovate, but never did. My husband died decades ago, the kids moved on, and now I'm a widow living alone in this huge three-story house that never got fixed up. My...
Petswhiterocklakeweekly.com

Walking your feline like herding cats

Is your cat getting enough exercise? Regular physical activity is essential to help your kitty maintain a healthy weight and prevent depression, boredom and destructive behavior. A friend’s indoor/outdoor cat recently racked up thousands of dollars in vet bills after being hit by a car. The adventurous cat’s outdoor explorations are now limited to leash walks using a harness. When I asked how those walks were going, my friend grimaced. Apparently, leash training is a slow process.
Petshypebeast.com

'TIME' and Cool Cats Are Holding a Meme Competition for Limited-Edition NFTs

Following its release of four NFT magazine covers and announcement that it will accept cryptocurrency payments for subscriptions, TIME has revealed its most exciting crypto-related project yet in collaboration with Cool Cats. Cool Cats is a wildly popular NFT collectible on the Ethereum blockchain consisting of 10,000 randomly generated cartoon...
Amsterdam, NYWRGB

Some felines available for adoption on this Black Cat Appreciation Day

Cat-lovers might appreciate August 17th is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has a few black cats ready for new loving homes. CBS6 also asked the Montgomery County SPCA for some pictures of kitties available there. While we are told they don't have any solid black cats, they have many black and white varieties waiting for adoption.
Petsarcamax.com

Jennifer Hudson got two felines after Cats role

Jennifer Hudson got two pet pussies after starring in 'Cats'. The 39-year-old star loved her experience as Grizabella on Tom Hooper's 2019 film so much that she decided to buy two felines, naming one after her own character and the other after Macavity - the moggy played by Idris Elba in the movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy