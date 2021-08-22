50+ Funny Feline Memes for Crazy Cat People

One's thirties are an undeniably formative time in an American's life. Twenties are the decade of clumsiness and learning from repeated mistakes, whereas most have probably figured themselves out and settled into a solid life trajectory by forty. The thirties, however, are like a fractured timeline of possibility. Will you get married? Have kids? Will you pursue a completely new career path? Will you go on a year-long backpacking trip through the Appalachian mountains? Will you sit around and do absolutely nothing until one day you're suddenly thirty-nine years old? Fewer and fewer millennials in their thirties are choosing the sort of life their parents had—the nuclear family living comfortably in some suburban town, future secured by a solid 401(k) plan. To be fair, this sort of life isn't quite as accessible as it used to be, and so the thirty-somethings of today have found clever ways to craft their own comfortable domestic lives, ones full of occasional roommates, houseplants and cats.