Charles “Charlie” Edgar Blackburn, born on April 17, 1948, left his journey on earth on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He traveled this country for over 40 years. He loved his job as a professional trucker, and he earned several awards for his work. Along the way, he had many friends in the trucking industry, and he valued them deeply. He loved fishing and camping, but his greatest joy was his family, grandchildren, and great-grandson.