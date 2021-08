Houdini was a special needs kitten that was surrendered to the Animal Care Center in New York City. He had been born with a congenital deformity of his front and back legs. Because Houdini was considered to be special needs and was so young, he was taken care of by a network of foster carers. Eileen Hanavan, Director of Volunteer and Foster Engagement for the ASPCA, said, “Fostering exposes these animals to the comforts of a home and allows them to develop strong bonds with humans. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our foster caregivers.”