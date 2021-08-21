Cancel
By the numbers: How quarterbacks have fared under Ed Orgeron

By Patrick Conn
Over the years under Ed Orgeron, there have been several notable quarterbacks to suit up for him. Not exactly murderer’s row, but Joe Burrow certainly proved his worth during the 2019 season.

His first tenure as head coach from 2005-07 with the Mississippi Rebels, but that string of quarterbacks was anything but spectacular. A large part of the reason Orgeron went 10-25 and 3-21 in SEC play during that three-year span. It wouldn’t be until the 2013 season he would get another crack as a head coach.

In that one interim season following the firing of Lane Kiffin, Orgeron went 6-2. The same eight-game record he would eventually have as the interim at LSU following the Les Miles firing. At USC he would have an eventual NFL quarterback Cody Kessler under center.

At LSU, we have seen Danny Etling, Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and finally Max Johnson. While Orgeron is a defensive coach, he still has to put his players into a position to be successful. A season-by-season look at how the quarterbacks have fared for the current Tigers head coach.

2005: Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yj4Qx_0bZ6c6MJ00
(AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Micheal Spurlock 11 53.2 1,703 6.4 7-9

Ethan Flatt 4 58.2 511 6.5 2-5

Robert Lane 9 40.9 79 3.6 0-4

2006: Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuFmW_0bZ6c6MJ00
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Brent Schaeffer 12 47.1 1,442 5.9 9-10

Seth Adams 6 54.8 177 5.7 0-0

2007: Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yupJd_0bZ6c6MJ00
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Seth Adams 11 54.9 1,979 6.7 12-16

Brent Schaefer 6 37.6 578 6.2 5-4

2013: USC Trojans (Interim)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wppy4_0bZ6c6MJ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Cody Kessler 14 65.4 2,968 8.2 20-7

Max Wittek 5 53.8 212 8.2 0-1

2016: LSU Tigers (Interim)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaNiK_0bZ6c6MJ00
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Danny Etling 11 59.5 2,123 7.9 11-5

Brandon Harris 2 52.0 139 5.6 1-2

2017: LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH0hV_0bZ6c6MJ00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Danny Etling 13 60.0 2,463 9.8 16-2

Myles Brennan 6 68.3 182 7.6 1-2

2018: LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6BEs_0bZ6c6MJ00
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Joe Burrow 13 57.8 2,894 7.9 16-5

Myles Brennan 1 66.7 65 10.8 0-0

2019: LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdGwB_0bZ6c6MJ00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Joe Burrow 15 76.3 5,671 10.8 60-6

Myles Brennan 8 60.0 353 8.8 1-1

2020: LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZClvq_0bZ6c6MJ00
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs

Max Johnson 6 58.7 1,069 7.1 8-1

TJ Finley 5 57.1 941 6.7 5-5

Myles Brennan 3 60.3 1,112 8.5 11-3

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

