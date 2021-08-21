By the numbers: How quarterbacks have fared under Ed Orgeron
Over the years under Ed Orgeron, there have been several notable quarterbacks to suit up for him. Not exactly murderer’s row, but Joe Burrow certainly proved his worth during the 2019 season.
His first tenure as head coach from 2005-07 with the Mississippi Rebels, but that string of quarterbacks was anything but spectacular. A large part of the reason Orgeron went 10-25 and 3-21 in SEC play during that three-year span. It wouldn’t be until the 2013 season he would get another crack as a head coach.
In that one interim season following the firing of Lane Kiffin, Orgeron went 6-2. The same eight-game record he would eventually have as the interim at LSU following the Les Miles firing. At USC he would have an eventual NFL quarterback Cody Kessler under center.
At LSU, we have seen Danny Etling, Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and finally Max Johnson. While Orgeron is a defensive coach, he still has to put his players into a position to be successful. A season-by-season look at how the quarterbacks have fared for the current Tigers head coach.
2005: Ole Miss Rebels
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Micheal Spurlock 11 53.2 1,703 6.4 7-9
Ethan Flatt 4 58.2 511 6.5 2-5
Robert Lane 9 40.9 79 3.6 0-4
2006: Ole Miss Rebels
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Brent Schaeffer 12 47.1 1,442 5.9 9-10
Seth Adams 6 54.8 177 5.7 0-0
2007: Ole Miss Rebels
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Seth Adams 11 54.9 1,979 6.7 12-16
Brent Schaefer 6 37.6 578 6.2 5-4
2013: USC Trojans (Interim)
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Cody Kessler 14 65.4 2,968 8.2 20-7
Max Wittek 5 53.8 212 8.2 0-1
2016: LSU Tigers (Interim)
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Danny Etling 11 59.5 2,123 7.9 11-5
Brandon Harris 2 52.0 139 5.6 1-2
2017: LSU Tigers
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Danny Etling 13 60.0 2,463 9.8 16-2
Myles Brennan 6 68.3 182 7.6 1-2
2018: LSU Tigers
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Joe Burrow 13 57.8 2,894 7.9 16-5
Myles Brennan 1 66.7 65 10.8 0-0
2019: LSU Tigers
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Joe Burrow 15 76.3 5,671 10.8 60-6
Myles Brennan 8 60.0 353 8.8 1-1
2020: LSU Tigers
Season Stats
Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs
Max Johnson 6 58.7 1,069 7.1 8-1
TJ Finley 5 57.1 941 6.7 5-5
Myles Brennan 3 60.3 1,112 8.5 11-3
