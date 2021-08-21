Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Clinton County accident injures one from KC, one from Lawson Saturday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Clinton County accident injured two people Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ellen L. Barnett, 86, of Lawson, was driving a Buick Encore on PP Highway, just east of Wright Way Lane, at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, August 21. Her vehicle traveled over the center of the roadway and struck an oncoming Jeep Liberty, driven by Megan A. Scarlett, 33, of Kansas City. The impact spun Scarlett’s vehicle around and it struck a Dodge Ram, driven by Bryce U. Sapp, 43, of Lawson. Barnett was uninjured. Sapp received minor injuries. Scarlett was moderately injured. Both were transported by Lawson EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, MO
Clinton County, MO
Accidents
Clinton County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MO
Clinton County, MO
Traffic
City
Lawson, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Clinton County, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Liberty#Accident#Buick#Liberty Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy