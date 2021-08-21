Clinton County accident injures one from KC, one from Lawson Saturday

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Clinton County accident injured two people Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ellen L. Barnett, 86, of Lawson, was driving a Buick Encore on PP Highway, just east of Wright Way Lane, at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, August 21. Her vehicle traveled over the center of the roadway and struck an oncoming Jeep Liberty, driven by Megan A. Scarlett, 33, of Kansas City. The impact spun Scarlett’s vehicle around and it struck a Dodge Ram, driven by Bryce U. Sapp, 43, of Lawson. Barnett was uninjured. Sapp received minor injuries. Scarlett was moderately injured. Both were transported by Lawson EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.