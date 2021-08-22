Cancel
Economy

For the 7th Time, Neighborhood Loans Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 831 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 591%

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Neighborhood Loans is No. 831 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.chron.com

Mainsail Partners Announces Transition of ResMan into Inhabit IQ Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Mainsail Partners announced today a transaction under which its portfolio company ResMan, a business management software for the property management industry, will join Inhabit IQ, a collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. “This is an incredible milestone for our...
Arizona StateHouston Chronicle

Arizona Headquartered StaffNow Ranks No. 475 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,012 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that StaffNow is No. 475 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Status For The Fourth Payment

The citizens of the country have been providing full support for a fourth stimulus check payment in the face of rising Delta variant cases. However, both the Senate and the House have been pretty occupied with the infrastructure bill of $1 trillion, along with a $3.5 trillion federal budget package. This implies that the stimulus package will be kept off the list of things for now, but fortunately, there’s still some relief aid on the table for this year- definitely for parents.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
StocksEntrepreneur

You Need Not Ignore Growth If You Are a Value Investor

Value investors are generally of the more patient kind. Or, put another way, our value investments are those that we are willing to be more patient about. Because the goal here is to get into stocks with strong fundamentals while they have been rendered cheap by some unrelated factor (such as the pandemic for example). The idea then is to hold on to these things for a really long period of time until the story in the stock plays out.
Financial ReportsValueWalk

Altria Delivers A Smoking Hot Dividend Increase

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines.
StocksEntrepreneur

Altria (MO) Hikes Dividend, Boosts Shareholders' Wealth

Altria Group Inc.’s MO business growth momentum coupled with efficient operating strategies has strengthened its financial base. This, in turn, has been helping the company boost shareholders’ wealth through regular dividend payouts and share-repurchase activities. Progressing on such lines, this renowned tobacco company’s board has approved to raise it’s quarterly dividend by 4.7% to 90 cents per share from the previous rate of 86 cents.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

The security benefits of your company's VPN

Q: Why does my company make me use a VPN when I am working from home?. When you are at your office and connected to the company network, your computer is behind that firewall. When you are working from home, your computer is not behind that firewall and it is blocked by that very same firewall from accessing the company data.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Career Rescue: Here's the secret to a long career in transportation

The trucking industry keeps the economy moving, and without drivers, the marketplace would come to a standstill. Yet few understand the habits drivers need to be successful in the transportation field. While most can relate to a stressful day of driving in heavy traffic, people have limited knowledge of the skills needed to concentrate on long trips facing different road conditions.
Stocksinvesting.com

Williams-Sonoma Soars on Revised Guidance, More Dividend, Buyback

Investing.com – Williams-Sonoma stock (NYSE:WSM) surged in Thursday’s premarket trading as the home retailer revised its guidance for both the ongoing financial year and beyond, increased its quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program. The series of positive announcements followed the company’s second quarter results that had it beat estimates...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.

