San Francisco 49ers have cut 5 players to get down to the 85-man roster. Nick Bosa is set to return to full team activities next week during 49ers Training Camp and Trent Williams didn't practice today due to knee soreness as the 2021 NFL season approaches. 49ers roster cuts include CB Ken Webster, LB James Burgess, LB Donald Payne, DL Eddie Vanderdoes and TE Josh Perkins. We also bring you the latest 49ers injury update on Nick Bosa and Trent Williams. 49ers Report Chase Senior brings you the latest 49ers Training Camp news and 49ers roster cuts.