683 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Today, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa. He provided a few notable injury updates. The first was about the team's veteran Pro Bowl tackle, Trent Williams, who limped off the practice field on Monday after getting clipped along his leg. He has not practiced since and is getting the week off.