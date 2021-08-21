Cancel
Financial Reports

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

