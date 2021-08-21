Cancel
KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $1,551.99

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,551.99 and $17.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

