NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $711,779.56 and $3,136.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,246.30 or 0.04587996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.