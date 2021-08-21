TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,131.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $466,981.91 and approximately $44,131.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar.