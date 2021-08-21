Cancel
Sport and Leisure Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (SNL)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $130.10 million and approximately $921,468.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

