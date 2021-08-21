Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
