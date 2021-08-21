RedFOX Labs Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (RFOX)

​Upon one's first encounter with Bitcoin, a mixture of feelings, actions, and thoughts usually take place. They might feel empowered to have money they can fully control or satisfied for having secured a piece of the limited amount of bitcoin that will ever exist. But they can also feel both, and often a wide variety of other feelings find a new home in the now-Bitcoiner. However, every person who buys bitcoin feels like they are late — that one bitcoin is now too expensive and number go up (NgU) will not work in the future.