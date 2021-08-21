Cancel
Financial Reports

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

