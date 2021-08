OSWEGO - The Oswego Alliance Church opened The Alliance Mercantile in April and have served a few dozen families from the community with non-perishable food items, non-food items, household goods, and clothing. They encourage all people with a voucher or those on some kind of public assistance to come and check out the store. The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego and is open every Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.