Fresh off the finale of his initial foray into NBA Las Vegas Summer League action, LiAngelo Ball could finally take a step back and reflect on it all. Ball didn’t start in any of the Charlotte Hornets’ five games, including their 99-74 defeat to Chicago at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night. Yet, he was one of the headliners at the league’s annual summer showcase, drawing in large crowds who cheered his every move and chanted for him when he wasn’t in the game.