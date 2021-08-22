PREP FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton's Esau Teasley a big offensive threat

NORTON, Va. – When Esau Teasley totes the pigskin for the J.I. Burton Raiders, there is a good chance something electrifying might happen. “Esau took a sweep one time, planted his foot, got north and south through A-gap for about 70 yards and a touchdown,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I have never seen anything like that. He went from taking the handoff at full speed going east and west, cut on a dime and changed direction faster than anyone I have ever seen.”