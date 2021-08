Without major economic catalysts expected, this simple technical setup on NZD/CAD is one to watch for potential short-term pips. As mentioned above, we don’t have a lot on the forex calendar in the way of scheduled economic updates, so purely technical setups have strong odds of playing out at the moment. So for today we’re checking out NZD/CAD, which is back at a previous strong area of interest around the 0.8770 handle. This area acted as both support and resistance in August, so there are decent odds that technical traders may act on this area once again.