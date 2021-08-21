AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/18: Sammy Guevara looking good as a babyface, what’s with QT, Fifth Labor hits, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This started off with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston getting attacked from behind by 2point0. We didn’t get to hear what they were going to say except for an excellent promo from Moxley on Danny Garcia later in the night. Matt Lee and Jeff Parker were their usual obnoxious selves enticing the crowd to want to see them get pummeled. Sting and Darby took the win again in another impressive showing from Sting. The crowd was jacked up for this and excited to see hit his signature spots.