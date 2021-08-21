Studs and Duds from Jets' preseason Week 2 win over Packers

It’s just the preseason, but the Jets have themselves a winning streak.

New York notched its second win of the preseason against the Packers on Saturday, defeating Green Bay, 23-14. Zach Wilson led the Jets to a 17-14 halftime lead with two touchdowns and New York’s reserve defense pitched a shutout in the second half to keep the Kurt Benkert-led Packers’ offense at bay.

Here are the studs and duds from Gang Green’s preseason Week 2 triumph.

Stud: QB Zach Wilson

Wilson followed up his impressive professional debut against the Giants with an even stronger performance against the Packers, going 9-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns. It should be taken into account that Wilson lit up Green Bay’s reserves, but he was in full control of New York’s offense throughout his quarter-plus of action and showcased what he can do with his arm along the way.

Dud: New York's defense

Kurt Benkert and the Packers’ second-team offense had their way with New York’s first-team defense on Saturday afternoon. Benkert looked more like a natural starting quarterback than a player third on the depth chart, while AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill thrashed the Jets on the ground. Jeff Ulbrich can’t be happy after watching reserves take advantage of his starting defense.

Stud: WR Corey Davis

Davis was Wilson’s favorite target against the Packers, catching four of six targets for 70 yards in just over a quarter’s worth of action. Davis and Wilson’s chemistry has gradually improved throughout the summer and that was on full display on Saturday.

Dud: CB Isaiah Dunn

Dunn’s return to the field after missing weeks of practice and the Jets’ preseason opener was not a pleasant one. Benkert routinely picked on Dunn in coverage and the Packers were able to generate some chunk plays through the air as a result. Dunn impressed New York’s coaching staff during the spring and while his roster spot does not figure to be in any jeopardy right now, his pursuit of a starting spot over Bryce Hall is all but over after his porous performance against the Packers.

Stud: TE Tyler Kroft

Kroft was the Jets’ most productive non-quarterback in the scoring department, catching two 18-yard touchdown passes from Wilson in the first half. New York’s tight end room has disappointed throughout the offseason, but Kroft was a major bright spot in Week 2 of the preseason.

Dud: The starting offensive line

New York’s starting offensive line struggled with its run blocking against the Packers’ second-team defensive line, failing to open up holes for Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson to run through. The Jets had issues going up against Green Bay’s defensive line during joint practices, but most of that came against the Packers’ starters. The performance of the unit against reserves is concerning, to say the least.

Stud: K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola was automatic in his second preseason appearance, converting on field goal attempts from 30, 46 and 54 yards. The Jets have been looking for consistency out of a kicker all summer and Ammendola provided just that against the Packers. The Oklahoma State product can lock down his spot by avoiding a poor performance against the Eagles in the final week of the preseason.