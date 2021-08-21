Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/20: Big feuds hitting at the right moment, brooding Edge thrives, quick misses, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The good news for this year’s Summerslam is that, unlike most big WWE shows, the main programs are all hitting their peak at the right time. Reigns/Cena, Banks/Belair, and Edge/Rollins in particular still feel fresh enough for their showdowns this weekend to feel special. Pacing is so important leading into the big shows, and Smackdown has done a better job than Raw in preparing for this moment.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Chad Gable
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Carmella
Person
John Cena
Person
Baron Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Banks Belair#Edge Rollins#Brood#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Brock Lesnar has apparently been pulled from WWE Smackdown, as he isn’t in the preview for tonight’s show. WWE star Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam and shocked the fans. He had a huge staredown with WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns, who successfully defended his title against John Cena. Rumors stated that the plan to have a match between Reigns and Lesnar could be in the air but that is not the case.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

The night after the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy then she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka before taking a hiatus. Prior to her absence from WWE programming Becky Lynch was one of the top stars in WWE, and fans heard Lynch refer...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out

Andrew Zarian has stated a big name will debut at AEW All Out, “Gonna say this much… All out is going to have a great surprise.” Many are speculating Adam Cole, Ric Flair, or Daniel Bryan will debut. CM Punk really dropped a ton of gems on AEW Dynamite as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Addresses Becky Lynch's Return

There's been quite a bit of buzz around the impending return of Becky Lynch all year long, and Lynch has definitely contributed to that buzz with some amazing trolls regarding her being backstage at various events. The same will likely be no different for SummerSlam, and many fans are wondering when The Man will make her big return. This was brought up to Seth Rollins during a recent media call, as Rollins (who is also Lynch's husband) was asked by Razeen Gutta about her return and the thought process behind when it would be, and while Rollins didn't have a specific date, he said it is definitely her goal to return and that timing is really everything (via Sportskeeda).

Comments / 0

Community Policy