WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/20: Big feuds hitting at the right moment, brooding Edge thrives, quick misses, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The good news for this year’s Summerslam is that, unlike most big WWE shows, the main programs are all hitting their peak at the right time. Reigns/Cena, Banks/Belair, and Edge/Rollins in particular still feel fresh enough for their showdowns this weekend to feel special. Pacing is so important leading into the big shows, and Smackdown has done a better job than Raw in preparing for this moment.www.pwtorch.com
