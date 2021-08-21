Cancel
NFL

Jets injury report: New York receives encouraging initial prognosis on Jarrad Davis

By Tyler Calvaruso
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jB9fb_0bZ6Vc8t00

The Jets could not shake the injury bug in their preseason Week 2 matchup, as numerous players departed New York’s win over the Packers early.

Jarrad Davis was carted off the field early in the first half after sustaining an ankle injury. The Jets received encouraging news on Davis’ status postgame, though, as Robert Saleh said his initial prognosis is “promising.” The 26-year-old is undergoing further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Conor McDermott was also carted off in the first half with a knee injury, but Saleh did not offer any clarification on his status postgame. Ronald Blair, who made his first appearance since 2019 against Green Bay, suffered a hamstring injury, while Corey Ballentine injured his knee. Ballentine provided one of the Jets’ most explosive plays of the game before departing, delivering a 73-yard kick return.

Of the Jets who did not suit up for the team’s preseason Week 2 action, Bless Austin and Morgan Moses both sat out due to personal reasons.

