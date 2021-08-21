Neuroactive Steroids May Induce Prolonged Antidepressant Effects by Altering Brain States

Interlinked changes in drinking behavior, mood, and the brain among women and men during recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) have been clarified in a new study in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. AUD recovery was already known to be multidimensional, with behavioral changes—ranging from stopping heavy drinking to complete abstinence—accompanied by partial reversal of alcohol-induced brain damage. While the relationship between early abstinence (the "withdrawal phase"), negative mood, and sex-specific effects of alcohol on the brain's "reward system" have been well-established, a growing body of evidence is revealing that AUD individuals in long-term abstinence (greater than five years) report higher levels of subjective happiness and emotional well-being, as well as a significantly lower risk of relapse. Yet, the way these long-term behavioral and emotional improvements relate to underlying brain changes, and potentially differ between men and women, remains unknown. To better understand and characterize these aspects of the recovery process, the study's researchers examined the associations between the duration of abstinence, emotional states, and structural measures of brain regions involved in emotional processing, among abstinent men and women with AUD.