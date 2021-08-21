Cancel
Health

Neuroactive Steroids May Induce Prolonged Antidepressant Effects by Altering Brain States

Neuroscience Psychology
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid used in the treatment of postpartum depression, alters neural communication in the basolateral amygdala, an area of the brain associated with emotion and mood regulation. The drug may alter the network associated with chronic stress, which may explain its persistent antidepressant effect. Source: Tufts University.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments

Health
HealthIFLScience

Ketamine Immediately Halts Depression By Inhibiting Glutamate Release, Study Finds

Previously used as a horse tranquilizer and party drug, ketamine has reinvented itself over the past few years as a treatment for depression. Impressively, the drug has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms in as little as 24 hours, which represents a major improvement on traditional medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which can take weeks or months to produce an effect. According to a new study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, ketamine’s ability to provide such rapid relief may hinge on its capacity to inhibit a particular neurotransmitter called glutamate.
Diseases & Treatmentspowerofpositivity.com

Neurologists Link Motion Sickness to an Increased Risk for Migraines

A new study reveals that people who suffer from migraines also report more motion sickness. During a virtual rollercoaster ride, people who got migraine headaches suffered from dizziness and motion sickness more than others. During the virtual rollercoaster ride, researchers also discovered that migraine sufferers had abnormal nerve cell activity...
Public Healthcmajnews.com

Even mild COVID-19 may have long-term brain impacts

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference suggests even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause cognitive deficits that last for months after recovery – and possibly increase patients’ risk for dementia. One Argentinian study of 234 seniors who previously had COVID-19 found that more than half showed some degree...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Used for the treatment of depression that does not respond to standard antidepressant medications, the anesthesia drug ketamine—and the related drug esketamine, recently approved for depression treatment—has no important adverse effects on memory, attention, or other cognitive processes, concludes a systematic review of medical research in the September/October issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry.
HealthMedicalXpress

New findings on how ketamine prevents depression

The discovery that the anesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised hopes of new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now identified novel mechanistic insights how the drug exerts its antidepressant effect. The findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

How does COVID affect the brain? Two neuroscientists explain

Scientists are becoming more and more concerned with the emergence of a syndrome termed “long COVID”, where a significant percentage of sufferers of COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms. Studies suggest symptoms remain for approximately 5-24% of confirmed COVID cases, at least three to four months after infection. The risk of long COVID is no longer thought to be directly linked with either age or the initial severity of the COVID illness. So younger people, and people with initially mild COVID, can still develop long-COVID symptoms. Some long-COVID symptoms begin quickly and persist, whereas others appear well after the initial infection has passed. Symptoms include...
Healthscitechdaily.com

Brain Mechanism Behind Compulsive Alcohol Use Discovered

A small group of nerve cells in the brain determines whether an individual continues to consume alcohol even when it has negative consequences. This is the conclusion of a study carried out on rats by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden. The scientists have identified a previously unknown mechanism that may be a suitable target for treatment by medication. The study has been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Brain gene expression patterns altered by chronic opioid use

The epidemic of opioid abuse affects millions of people worldwide, but researchers know surprisingly little about the molecular changes caused by opioids in the human brain. A new study, which appears in Biological Psychiatry, aims to better understand those molecular events; showing that genes are expressed differently in the brains of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) compared to those not using opioids.
ScienceInverse

Why a critical part of the gut may be “the first brain”

Out of all the organs in the body, the gastrointestinal tract is the only organ to have evolved its only fully independent nervous system. That’s why this tract, which stretches from the mouth to the anus, has earned the nicknames “mini-brain” and “second brain.” But Nick Spencer, a professor at Flinders University in Australia, argues for another moniker: the first brain.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Brain Memory Signals Linked to Blood Sugar Levels

Summary: Researchers report on how a cluster of neurons in the hippocampus may directly regulate metabolism. A set of brain signals known to help memories form may also influence blood sugar levels, finds a new study in rats. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine discovered that a peculiar signaling...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This type of food may help control blood pressure

In a new study from Queen’s University, researchers found flavonoid-rich foods, including berries, apples, pears and wine, appear to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels. This is partially explained by the characteristics of the gut microbiome. The researchers found gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolizing flavonoids...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Amazonian tribe may hold key to having highly healthy brain, avoiding dementia

ORANGE, Calif. — An Amazonian tribe whose members’ brain volume decreases 70 percent slower than that of Westerners may hold the key to avoiding dementia in later life. Researchers say the healthy diet and active lifestyle practiced by the Tsimane tribe could explain the massive difference. Brain atrophy — or...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana After 50

The statistics are surprising: More and more older people are smoking pot, that drug stereotypically associated with disaffected youth. A 2018 review of studies found that the greatest increase in American marijuana use was in people over 50. And according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, marijuana use in people over 65 increased by 75 percent between 2015 and 2018. Those studies also indicate that older people consider marijuana use relatively harmless. But pot can affect people over 50 differently than younger people, sometimes in unexpected ways. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthMedicalXpress

Recovery from alcohol use disorder: Long-term abstinence accompanied by brain changes and emotional improvements

Interlinked changes in drinking behavior, mood, and the brain among women and men during recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) have been clarified in a new study in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. AUD recovery was already known to be multidimensional, with behavioral changes—ranging from stopping heavy drinking to complete abstinence—accompanied by partial reversal of alcohol-induced brain damage. While the relationship between early abstinence (the "withdrawal phase"), negative mood, and sex-specific effects of alcohol on the brain's "reward system" have been well-established, a growing body of evidence is revealing that AUD individuals in long-term abstinence (greater than five years) report higher levels of subjective happiness and emotional well-being, as well as a significantly lower risk of relapse. Yet, the way these long-term behavioral and emotional improvements relate to underlying brain changes, and potentially differ between men and women, remains unknown. To better understand and characterize these aspects of the recovery process, the study's researchers examined the associations between the duration of abstinence, emotional states, and structural measures of brain regions involved in emotional processing, among abstinent men and women with AUD.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...

