For a while, Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets at Citi Field looked like a fairly predictable affair. The superior Dodgers barged to a 4-0 lead behind a strong start from Julio Urias, and going into the bottom of the seventh they appeared to be on their way to a semi-easy win. James McCann and Kevin Pillar struck out to begin the frame, and at that point the Dodgers had a 96.8 percent chance of winning the series opener. That’s when things changed.