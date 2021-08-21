Lightning strike with another swim title
The end result was the same, but achieving another league swimming championship was a little harder this summer for Washington Golf & Country Club Lightning. Washington Golf of Arlington recently won its seventh straight A Division title of the Country Club Swimming & Diving Association. The Lightning had a 3-0 dual-meet record, then won the season-ending Division A meet in their home pool with a 354.5 point total and coming from behind. The Lightning were in third place halfway through the meet. Kenwood Country Club was second (313.5) and Army Navy Country Club, also of Arlington, finished third (299).www.insidenova.com
Comments / 0