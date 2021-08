Texas A&M volleyball fell short 3-1 after a hard fought battle against No. 10 Baylor in its season opener. The Aggies finished the 2020 season with a 9-9 record, which placed them seventh in the SEC. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Aggies went up against a competitive Baylor team who finished last season with a 20-7 overall record, placing them second in the Big 12. The game went back-and-forth for the first three matches before the Baylor Bears took control during the middle of the third set.