Not many people associate conferences with grant funding. The grants most people think of like SAFER and Assistance to Firefighter grants are used for the purchase of large items, apparatus, and even to assist with employee staffing challenges. However, there are grants specifically aimed for educational development of fire service members and communities. These can be found at the state or local level. One of these grants is called the Conference and Education Assistance Grant through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP). This article will explain what the VDFP Conference and Education Grant is and how the Chesapeake (VA) Fire Department used this grant as a funding source for their first fire training conference. While this particular article focuses on Virginia and the City of Chesapeake, the process that was followed can be used by fire departments across the country to secure similar funding sources for conferences and educational training in their jurisdictions.