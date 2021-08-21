Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Roughed up by Astros
Gilbert (5-5) allowed nine runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts through 4.2 innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 15-1 shellacking at the hands of the Astros. Gilbert needed 94 pitches to get through 4.2 innings, as the Astros demolished everything the Mariners' starter had to offer. The big blow came in the third inning when Yordan Alvarez took the 24-year-old over the wall in left field for a three-run homer. After making it through his first 10 starts with a 3.51 ERA, Gilbert has a 7.56 ERA in his last seven outings.www.cbssports.com
