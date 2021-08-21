Rays' Manuel Margot: Racking up extra-base hits
Margot went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and three runs over Friday's and Saturday's games against the White Sox. The veteran outfielder's production over the pair of contests has been a fantasy goldmine, and it's represented an extension of what has been a torrid August. Margot went into Saturday's game with a .318 average over 13 games during the month before lacing a pair of run-scoring two-baggers -- the second a ground-rule double -- in Saturday's win.www.cbssports.com
