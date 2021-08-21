Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Manuel Margot: Racking up extra-base hits

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Margot went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and three runs over Friday's and Saturday's games against the White Sox. The veteran outfielder's production over the pair of contests has been a fantasy goldmine, and it's represented an extension of what has been a torrid August. Margot went into Saturday's game with a .318 average over 13 games during the month before lacing a pair of run-scoring two-baggers -- the second a ground-rule double -- in Saturday's win.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot not in Tampa Bay's Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Margot is being replaced in right field by Randy Arozarena against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. In 339 plate appearances this season, Margot has a .257 batting average with a .699 OPS, 9 home...
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot out of Rays' lineup versus Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's interleague road game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Kevin Kiermaier is starting in center field over Margot and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Kiermaier for 8.5 FanDuel points and he has a $2,500...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 5, Athletics 2: That’s more like it

After a couple of losses against the Yankees that had the White Sox kicking themselves, the opener of a four-game series against Oakland acted as a palate cleanser. At the plate, the White Sox were able to put the ball over the fence at least once. While their other nine hits were all singles, they were able to take the extra base with regularity, and even scored via the squeeze.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Racks up three hits Saturday

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday. The star first baseman notched a trio of singles to raise his batting average to .315 on the season. Guerrero has tallied three or more hits 13 times on the campaign, though this was his first time doing so since July 7. His MVP-caliber season also includes 35 homers, 89 runs, 88 RBI and three stolen bases.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Rays and Dodgers Each Reach for Some Extra Relief

The trade deadline has passed, but that doesn’t mean teams have stopped scrambling to upgrade or at least patch their pitching staffs with veteran free agents. On Monday, the Rays signed David Robertson, who hasn’t pitched in the majors in more than two years but who recently helped Team USA win a silver medal at the Summer Olympics. On Tuesday, the Dodgers inked Shane Greene to a deal just three days after he was released by the Braves. Both are former Yankees (on the 2014 team) and former All-Stars, and both are on major league contracts. While neither is likely throw a ton of innings, both could pitch their way into throwing significant roles down the stretch.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Baltimore's skid hits 14 as Rays double up Orioles

Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough returned from the injured list by firing five stellar innings of relief in the Rays’ 8-4 win Wednesday over Baltimore, stretching the Orioles’ losing streak to a season-high-tying 14 games in St. Petersburg, Fla. Just activated from the COVID-related IL, the lefty Yarbrough (7-4) took over...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi on first base Wednesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. Choi is starting on first base in place of Jordan Luplow and hitting sixth. Brandon Lowe is leading off the order after hitting sixth on Tuesday.
MLBMLB

Rays of the Ninth: How the stats stack up

ST. PETERSBURG -- So, why is it that the Rays’ lineup has been at its best after the seventh inning this season? Nobody can quite explain Tampa Bay’s dominance late in games this season, but Yandy Díaz has a theory. “I think we're the type of team -- we like...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays' Ray the Lone Bright Spot in Extra Innings Loss

Coming into the Blue Jays' last homestand on July 30, things were looking good. The offense had pummeled Boston Red Sox pitching for 13 runs, Hyun Jin Ryu spun six shutout innings, and the Jays were set to return to Toronto after nearly two years away. Flash forward three weeks...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Racking up RBI

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees. Bogaerts' opposite-field blast off Andrew Heaney was his 19th of the season and gave Boston an early 1-0 lead. The star shortstop has now driven in a run in six of his last eight games, plating 11 runs in total over that span.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 7, Rays 5: A Battle Into Extras

It was a back-and-forth game that featured highs and lows for both teams and fanbases. If this contenst is any indication, two of the best in the AL are headed toward an electric series in October to determine the pennant. And thankfully, the White Sox rallied after losing an early...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Racks up two hits Friday

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double in Friday's 12-3 win over the Mariners. Per usual, Diaz started at third base for the injured Alex Bregman (quadriceps), who remains away from the team. The injured third baseman resumed his minor-league rehab Friday for Triple-A Sugar Land, his first game action since Aug. 7. It's uncertain how many games or plate appearances are needed before Bregman rejoins the Astros, but this is the first sign that Diaz's regular appearance in the starting lineup will be coming to a close soon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Joey Wendle operating third base for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joe Wendle is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Wendle will man the hot corner after Yandy Diaz was shifted to first base and Ji-Man Choi was given a breather. In a lefty versus lefty matchup against Dallas Keuchel, our models project...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Dog Dish: Dogs down the Canaries with four extra-base hits

Sunday: Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 3. What went right: The Saltdogs collected nine hits and four runs to win the weekend series 2-1 against the Canaries at Haymarket Park. Yanio Perez, David Vidal and Skyler Weber each hit solo home runs to aid the offense, and Vidal added a double to bring the total to four extra-base hits. Despite trailing 3-2 late in the game, Lincoln was able to rally by scoring a run in the seventh and eighth inning to seal the eventual 4-3 final.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Starting at first base Tuesday

Cruz is making his first career start at first base Tuesday against the Phillies, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It seemed likely that Cruz would begin Tuesday's game on the bench in the NL park, but instead the 41-year-old will make his first professional appearance on the infield after being limited to outfield and DH duties during the first 1,851 games of his big-league career. Cruz will bat second against southpaw Ranger Suarez following his activation from the COVID-19 injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pair of extra-base hits

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI in a 7-1 triumph over Houston on Monday. Merrifield provided his usual spark atop the order, singling in the fifth, doubling home an insurance run in the seventh and tripling in two more in the eighth to record hits in each of his final three at-bats. He's strung together a modest five-game hitting streak that features an 8-for-14 stretch over his last three games, though the two extra-base hits equaled his prior August total.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Javy Báez Returns to Mets Lineup, Collects Two Extra-Base Hits

Maybe the return of Javier Báez to the Mets lineup is just what they needed to get a winning streak together. In his return to the lineup on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, he showed just why the Mets acquired him from the Cubs late last month. In his first game off the injured list after returning from a stint with back spasms, Báez put together his first multi-hit game since August 4. Playing for the first time since August 10, the Mets slugger went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, and a RBI.

Comments / 0

Community Policy